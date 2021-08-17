Seth Rollins made an appearance on Sports Media to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked whether he would do an on-screen partnership with Becky Lynch again. WWE did this in 2019 after WrestleMania 35.

“We tried to make the best at it, but I don’t think either of us were terribly comfortable with it,” he said. “Even though we have incredible chemistry as people, as performers, our characters never really vibed on-screen. It’s one of those things where, if she comes back, we’ll stay away from it and won’t touch on it. If something calls for it and we’re in the same segment or story, you can’t pretend like it doesn’t exist. It’s not possible, we’re too high profile for that, but if we’re in two separate places, then no one thinks about it now.” I’ve had to think about it because now that crowds are back, I’ll get ‘We want Becky’ chants. I don’t know to navigate that. I’m not exactly sure why people think that’s an insult to me. ‘Yeah, my wife is awesome and great. I get why you want her instead of me. I’m also a bad guy.’ I don’t know where the insult comes here. If it happens, how am I supposed to react to that and what am I supposed to say? Luckily, I haven’t had to address it yet, but it doesn’t hurt my feelings.”

Rollins noted that he doesn’t think his current gimmick would mesh well with Lynch’s character.

“Even pre-trip Drip God, Visionary, Monday Night Messiah; it didn’t work. Her character is a loner. She doesn’t need anybody. To see that character in a relationship doesn’t feel good. It never felt good. Especially now, I don’t know what it would look like. Seth Rollins and Bayley characters, their synergy was perfect and it made perfect sense for them to be in the ring together and do a promo together. (Becky’s) character is not built for a number two, it’s really not. There’s no harm in it, but I don’t think we need to touch on it ever again.”

Thanks to Fightful for the transcriptions.