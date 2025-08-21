Seth Rollins is ready for the ESPN era of WWE.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion and leader of The Vision faction in WWE appeared as a guest on Thursday morning’s episode of ESPN Get Up to discuss the new WWE and ESPN deal.

As noted, the ESPN DTC App launches today, the same platform that will carry WWE events starting with the WWE Wrestle Palooza 2025 preview on September 20, and continuing when the actual deal begins in 2026.

During the discussion, Rollins spoke about his love for sports and general excitement for what a deal with ESPN will bring WWE and all of its’ performers, himself included.

“The fact that we’re here teaming up with ESPN, it’s like my two favorite things in the world, sports and WWE, coming together. It’s huge for us as an industry,” Rollins said. “Professional wrestling has been a part of Americana for many, many, many years with different iterations and as we start to dip our toe further into the mainstream and really integrate ourselves into the mainstream, this is a huge step for us legitimatizing what we do as artists, as athletes.”

Rollins continued, “For me personally, to be a part of the ESPN family is huge. I’m looking forward to this partnership and everything that is brings.”

Seth Rollins defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso at WWE Clash In Paris on August 31, 2025.

