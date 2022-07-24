WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with the Hindustan Times about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on a possible title rematch against Roman Reigns, a bout he believes would draw big business for the company whenever it happens down the line. Highlights from the interview are below.

Teases another showdown with Reigns:

“I live inside his head (Reigns) rent free. So whether or not he’s champion after SummerSlam, there is definitely going to be another Rollins-Reigns match down the road. We have a lot of unfinished business, but most importantly, anytime you see Rollins versus Reigns on the marquee.”

How the industry has belonged to him and Reigns over the last decade:

“You know there’s gonna be money involved, you know it’s gonna be big business. So when we get back to it, it’s gonna be huge, it always will. This industry, this generation (has been) ours for the last ten years now.”