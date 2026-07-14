Seth Rollins will be featured on the upcoming season of ESPN’s My Wish.
The long-running series, which is produced in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The feature airs during SportsCenter and follows athletes as they help make the dreams of children facing serious medical challenges come true.
Rollins is among the athletes taking part in the new season. As part of his episode, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will grant the wish of a six-year-old fan who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of three.
WWE has maintained a long-standing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with the company and its Superstars regularly participating in wish-granting events over the years.
Rollins joins a list of WWE names who have previously appeared on My Wish, including John Cena and Stephanie McMahon.
ESPN Front Row wrote the following:
Ledger’s wish with Seth Rollins: Diagnosed with leukemia at age three, Ledger found inspiration in his favorite WWE superstar, Seth Rollins. When the Mississippi native meets the two-time World Heavyweight Champion, his ‘Ledger the Great’ persona becomes an instant sensation and a stirring tribute to the inner strength of this courageous six-year-old.
A’ja Wilson (WNBA), Scottie Scheffler (golf), Fernando Tatis Jr. (MLB) and the University of Tennessee’s college football program are also part of this season. It premieres at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday, July 19, with new episodes airing daily at 7 a.m. until the five-episode season is over.