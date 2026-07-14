Seth Rollins will be featured on the upcoming season of ESPN’s My Wish.

The long-running series, which is produced in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The feature airs during SportsCenter and follows athletes as they help make the dreams of children facing serious medical challenges come true.

Rollins is among the athletes taking part in the new season. As part of his episode, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will grant the wish of a six-year-old fan who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of three.

WWE has maintained a long-standing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with the company and its Superstars regularly participating in wish-granting events over the years.

Rollins joins a list of WWE names who have previously appeared on My Wish, including John Cena and Stephanie McMahon.

ESPN Front Row wrote the following: