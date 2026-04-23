A viral moment involving Seth Rollins is making the rounds after what appeared to be a tense on-air exchange led to him walking off the set of Good Morning Football.

The situation unfolded during Rollins’ latest appearance on the NFL Network program, where he joined Kyle Brandt to promote and discuss the buzz surrounding tonight’s NFL Draft.

Rollins, who has become a familiar face on the show as a guest host, seemed to hit a breaking point during a debate over the athletic comparisons between WWE Superstars and NFL players.

It escalated quickly.

During the discussion, Brandt downplayed the physical demands of pro wrestling while praising football athletes, stating, “Any seventh round pick tonight can go off the top rope. They can do that stuff.”

That didn’t sit well with Rollins.

“I don’t have to do this. I don’t have to be here. I don’t have to be on your show,” Rollins fired back, clearly frustrated as the exchange intensified.

When pressed further about whether he even wanted to be there, Rollins doubled down while clarifying his stance.

“I do want to be here, but not when I’m treated like this. I don’t have to do this. I don’t have to.”

Moments later, Rollins exited the set, leaving viewers to wonder whether the confrontation was legitimate or part of a coordinated segment.