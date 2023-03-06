Seth Rollins is one of WWE’s most fashionable superstars, and now he has named several legends he believes set the trend.

The Visionary spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Fightful, where he names icons like Ric Flair and Jesse Ventura as wrestlers that had ionic fashion in the industry. You can check out the former Grand Slam Champion’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Thinks Ric Flair, Jesse Ventura, Billy Graham and Gorgeous George are good picks:

Oh, man. I had this question once and I really bungled it. It’s difficult, man. I think Flair’s probably number one. But you’ve got so many wild fashion icons, like Macho Man is one, Jesse Ventura, Superstar Billy Graham would be another one, Gorgeous George.

Why it is a hard category to choose:

So, there’s a few. It’s hard for me. I’d have to sit down and think about this. I haven’t thought about fashion in wrestling quite enough to put the quintessential four together. But there’s like five or six that are pretty solid.

