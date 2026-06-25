Seth Rollins believes Gunther may be in the best position to leave WWE Night of Champions with the WWE Championship.

While appearing on ESPN’s Get Up to promote his upcoming steel cage showdown with Bron Breakker (see video below), Rollins shared his thoughts on the WWE Championship Triple Threat Match featuring Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn. Although he acknowledged the strengths of all three competitors, Rollins pointed to Gunther as the favorite due to the emotional tension surrounding Rhodes and Zayn.

Rollins first discussed the pressure facing the reigning champion heading into the high-stakes title defense.

“I think the most to lose is the champion. That’s always the case. I think Cody Rhodes is someone who is a fighting champion, who’s not afraid to pick a fight. As a matter of fact, he asked for this match, he asked to be put in a triple threat match with both these guys who are extremely dangerous competitors.”

He then reflected on his own history with two of the challengers.

“Gunther, someone that I was in the ring with at WrestleMania, actually beat me at WrestleMania thanks to Bron Breakker.”

“And Sami Zayn, someone who I’ve known for over 20 years, is one of the best in the game.”

Rollins went on to explain why Rhodes faces an uphill battle in the Triple Threat environment.

“So, I think Cody’s got the most to lose because he’s the champion, and the odds are a little bit against him, because he does not have to be pinned or submitted to lose his title.”

As for who holds the advantage, Rollins pointed directly to “The Ring General,” citing both his physical tools and his ability to stay detached from the personal issues between Rhodes and Zayn.

“I think the person with the best advantage, if I’m being honest, currently, is Gunther. He’s got the size advantage, and also, he’s not really locked into the personal issue that seems to be going on between Cody and Sami Zayn, right? Sami and Cody, they’ve been friends, and now they’re enemies, but not quite, there’s a lot of emotion that’s involved there.”

According to Rollins, that emotional element could prove costly, while Gunther remains focused solely on capturing championship gold.

“Gunther, he’s able to isolate from that. He takes the emotion and puts it aside. He’s there to do a job, and that’s (to) win the title, and that makes him an extremely dangerous participant in this triple threat.”

With Night of Champions fast approaching, Rollins sees Gunther’s singular focus as a major factor that could help him capitalize on the situation and potentially leave with the WWE Championship.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 will take place on June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Night Of Champions Results coverage.