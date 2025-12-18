Seth Rollins is pushing back against criticism surrounding the finish of John Cena’s final WWE match, arguing that the moment was less about giving up and more about a legend taking his final bow.

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, Cena wrestled his last match for WWE, falling to Gunther via submission.

The ending sparked debate among fans, particularly given Cena’s long-standing “Never Give Up” mantra.

Despite the mixed reaction, Rollins believes the finish fit the story of Cena’s career.

Speaking on the Ross Tucker Podcast alongside Becky Lynch, Rollins addressed the backlash and explained why he felt the decision made sense.

“I have so many mixed feelings on it,” Rollins said. “John is one of the greatest of all time. His whole thing is ‘never give up.’ People were all over him for giving up, for tapping out, but it didn’t feel like he was giving it up. It felt like he was fading off into the sunset.”

Rollins elaborated further, framing the moment as a symbolic passing of the torch rather than a contradiction of Cena’s legacy.

He continued, “He had done his job, he was happy to do it, and he was handing the ball off. That’s how I felt about it. I might be in the minority on that. At the end of the day, he smiled before he did it, and there is something poetic to that. I love John. It’s hard for me to second-guess anything he does.”

Lynch, meanwhile, admitted she wouldn’t have made the same choice, but still felt the emotional weight of the moment.

“He smiled,” she said. “And I cried.”

John Cena officially retired from in-ring competition at 48 years old, closing the book on one of the most iconic careers in wrestling history and ending his active WWE career as a sure-fire first ballot future WWE Hall of Famer.

