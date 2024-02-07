Seth Rollins opens up about an injury he suffered at the beginning of the year.

The Visionary tore his meniscus during a world title defense against Jinder Mahal on the Day 1 edition of Raw and has not wrestled since. However, it does appear that Rollins will still get to compete at WrestleMania 40, and tells Good Morning Football that he hopes to be back in the ring even before that.

Oh, WrestleMania 40, no problem. We got this bad boy. We got this. I’ll be back way before then, for sure. I tore my MCL, tore my meniscus about three weeks ago now, and it sucks. If you’ve ever had an MCL sprain or any sort of damage to that part of your knee, it’s not comfortable. But doing all the right things, rehabbing. Fortunately, it was just a partial tear and not a full tear. We’re able to avoid surgery for the time being. We’ll see what happens after WrestleMania. We’ll see how long I can ride on these wheels, but rehab’s going great. I feel great, I feel like I recently just kind of turned a corner, as a matter of fact, on this knee. So I’m feeling really good. Definitely will be ready before WrestleMania, and I’m hoping sometime in the next few weeks.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rollins spoke about The Rock coming back to WWE and how he thinks everything was going just fine without The Great One. You can read about that here.

During Seth's appearance on GMF Seth gives the latest update on his knee injury and if he'll make Wrestlemania #SethRollins #TeamRollins@WWERollins pic.twitter.com/4BjO7hjqhl — Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) February 7, 2024

