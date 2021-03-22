Seth Rollins took to Twitter after Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view and praised the company.

Fastlane saw Rollins defeat Shinsuke Nakamura in singles action. Rollins used his first post-show tweet to call Cesaro out as they have been feuding for several weeks now.

He wrote, “I sincerely hope CESARO watched EVERY SECOND of that MASTERPIECE!!! DON’T EVER DISRESPECT ME AGAIN!”

Rollins also praised everyone for their Fastlane performances, writing, “WHAT A PPV! @WWE IS THE BEST WRESTLING IN THE WORLD! EVERYONE BUSTED THEIR HUMPS TONIGHT! #proud #WWEFastlane”

It’s believed that the Rollins vs. Cesaro feud will continue during this week’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

You can see Rollins’t weets below:

I sincerely hope CESARO watched EVERY SECOND of that MASTERPIECE!!! DON’T EVER DISRESPECT ME AGAIN! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 22, 2021

WHAT A PPV! @WWE IS THE BEST WRESTLING IN THE WORLD! EVERYONE BUSTED THEIR HUMPS TONIGHT!#proud #WWEFastlane — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 22, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.