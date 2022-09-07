This past weekend wrestling fans were treated to a number of marquee events that had some high-level in-ring action, which included WWE Clash at the Castle, NXT Worlds Collide, and AEW ALL OUT. Today one top WWE superstar has taken notice of the incredible matchups that occurred at these events, and even wrote about it on Twitter.

Former Grand Slam champion Seth Rollins calls this weekend of matches staggering, and that fans should appreciate how incredible the industry is at the moment. His full tweet reads, “The amount of top level in-ring content that happens WEEKLY on TV is staggering. Gunther/Fella. Roxy/Meiko. Ricky/Melo. KO/Theory. Roman/Drew. Acclaimed/Swerve. It’s unreal. Appreciate that shit.”

Rollins himself had a terrific showing at Clash at the Castle in a grudge match against Matt Riddle.