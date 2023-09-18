A rough start for the Chicago Bears and one of their biggest fans, WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins.

The Visionary took to social media to write his famous “I hate football” post that has become tradition every time the Monster of the Midway take an L. The Bears were competitive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday until Justin Fields threw a costly pick-six that sealed the Bears fate.

I hate football. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 17, 2023

