WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Claibs Online about a wide range of pro-wrestling related topics, most notably how he hopes to join the Universal title match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, which his currently slotted for the main event of this year’s WrestleMania 38. Highlights are below.

Says anything can happen between now and Mania:

“I’ve made my presence known in a Brock [Lesnar] vs. Roman [Reigns] WrestleMania match before so who’s to say I couldn’t do it again. We’re roughly seven or eight weeks out from WrestleMania now and anything can happen between now and then. That’s one thing I’ve never done, headlined WrestleMania as the champion.”

How he’s never walked into a Mania as a world champion:

“I’ve walked out of WrestleMania as champion but I’ve never went into WrestleMania as the champion. So, we’ll see, Elimination Chamber’s coming up and WrestleMania’s right behind it.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)