Seth Rollins “Hoping For The Best” With New Raw Underground Angle, Talks It Helping Ratings

WWE superstar Seth Rollins was a recent guest on the Gorilla Podcast where the former Universal champion spoke about the new Raw Underground angle being presented on television, and whether he thinks it will be something fans enjoy.
The Monday Night Messiah begins by throwing appreciation to the angle for being different and unique.
It is something out-of-the-box, and our audiences are always begging for something fresh and different. My verdict is TBD, let us see what happens. It might end up being ridiculous in a good or bad way. Who knows? Obviously, it worked in the first week since we saw a bump in viewership. Now, can we keep the ball rolling? Let’s see. I had no idea what to expect when I first saw it (Raw Underground) mentioned on the sheet.
He later adds that all we can do is hope for the best, but says he was not entirely offended by its presentation.
When I watched it back, I wasn’t entirely offended by it, especially since it’s a brand new idea. I want to see what it turns into down the road. It is 2020 and anything can happen. Obviously, we are all hoping for the best.
