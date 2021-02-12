Seth Rollins took to Twitter this morning and posted a cryptic message ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown return.

As noted, Rollins is set to make his return to SmackDown on tonight’s show. He tweeted this morning and teased that he will reveal what’s next tonight.

“Why I’ve gone. Why I’m coming back. What is next. TONIGHT. #Smackdown,” he wrote.

Rollins took time off back in November after the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view to be with fiancee Becky Lynch as they welcomed their first child together in December. He made his ring return at the recent WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view during the 30-Man Rumble Match. He has not been seen since then, and tonight will be his return to Friday nights.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Rollins, but we will keep you updated. He had been feuding with Murphy and The Mysterio Family when he took time off a few months ago.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Rollins’ tweet below:

Why I’ve gone.

Why I’m coming back.

What is next. TONIGHT. #Smackdown — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 12, 2021

