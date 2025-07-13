One of the featured matches on WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event saw Seth Rollins go one-on-one with L.A. Knight.

During the match, Rollins had Knight down and attempted a high-impact sequence. He hit a springboard senton, rolled through to the opposite side of the ring, and went for a springboard moonsault. Knight narrowly avoided it, and as Rollins tried to land on his feet, his knee gave out beneath him.

Clutching his knee in pain, Rollins retreated to the corner as referee Jessika Carr and a ringside doctor entered to assess the situation. After a brief break in the action, Rollins got back to his feet, but as he approached Knight, he was caught with a sudden BFT.

Knight quickly left the ring following his win, while another ringside physician made their way down to check on Rollins’ condition.