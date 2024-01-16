According to a report by Wade Keller of PWTorch.com, Seth Rollins Rollins sustained a left leg injury during his World Title match against Jinder Mahal on Monday’s episode of Raw. After the match, Rollins was assisted to the backstage area. He could put weight on his leg and walk on his own, although he was limping.

While it’s unclear when the injury occurred, you could see him favoring his leg after diving onto Mahal at ringside. Despite the injury, Rollins continued the match and successfully defended his title against Mahal.

We wish Rollins a speedy recovery.