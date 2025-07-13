Seth Rollins’ injury at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event led to a number of last-minute changes to the show’s original layout, including an unplanned finish and disruptions to the broadcast.

Rollins was initially scheduled to defeat LA Knight during their match, but due to the injury, an audible was called mid-match with Knight going over instead. The unexpected change caused a ripple effect throughout the night, impacting the show’s timing.

One major casualty of the time crunch was the main event segment, which included a post-match promo from Goldberg. The WWE Hall of Famer began addressing the crowd, but NBC’s feed cut away mid-speech due to a hard out, leaving many fans unable to hear the full remarks.

Sources indicate the abrupt cut wasn’t planned, and there was internal frustration over how it played out. At least one top WWE official reportedly issued an apology to Goldberg backstage.

WWE posted the full version of Goldberg’s speech to their digital platforms the following afternoon.

As for Rollins, the injury is believed to be legitimate and was handled seriously backstage. As noted, there have been conflicting reports from some sources suggesting otherwise, however the majority are insistent that Rollins’ injury is 100-percent real.

