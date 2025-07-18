Seth Rollins’ knee injury situation continues to cause confusion among people in the company and fans alike.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Rollins was originally slated to defeat LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, plans abruptly changed mid-match. The report notes that the match reportedly ended earlier than scheduled, and several backstage staff believed Rollins was supposed to go over — prompting speculation that an audible was called due to a real injury.

It is said that sources who are usually “in the know” treated the incident as legitimate and were visibly shaken. The following night at WWE Evolution 2, Rollins was seen using crutches, further fueling rumors that the injury is legitimate.

Despite the growing speculation, there is still no confirmed timeline for Rollins’ return. The report states that it is widely believed that he is dealing with some sort of injury, but specifics simply aren’t known. It was said that Rollins was dealing with a “minor” knee injury heading into the match.

During a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Rollins revealed that he hasn’t had an MRI yet. He claims he’s waiting for the swelling to subside before undergoing further evaluation.

Behind the scenes, not everyone is convinced this is a legitimate setback. One producer even referred to the situation as a potential “Machiavelli situation.”