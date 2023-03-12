Seth Rollins loves one thing as much as wrestling, and that’s the Chicago Bears.

The Visionary spoke about his favorite NFL team and their new star Quarterback Justin Fields during a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful. Rollins also weighed in on Joe Burrow, who Sapp loves due to his fandom of the Bengals, and how he thinks he’s an elite player in the league. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s excited about the Bears future with Justin Fields at Quarterback:

I am. I’m a Fields guy. I know there’s been a lot of chatter about trading him, which sounds crazy to me. We’ve got him, man. We’ve got a QB; we can bank on this guy for a little while. Let’s build around him and see what we can do. I’m excited to see what the future holds.

Gives his thoughts on the Cincinnati Bengals QB, Joe Burrow:

I mean, Joey B’s a special cat throwing the football. These are two different types of players though, you know what I mean? They don’t do the same things. We’ll see. We’ll see how it goes, man. Very much looking forward to seeing what the rebuild looks like next year.

