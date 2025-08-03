Seth Rollins walked out of WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night One) as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion — again.

In the main event, CM Punk dethroned GUNTHER to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title, putting him away with back-to-back Go to Sleeps. Punk had only just begun to celebrate when the mood changed.

“Burn It Down” echoed through MetLife Stadium as Seth Rollins appeared alongside Paul Heyman, hobbling out on crutches with a knee brace. Rollins teased a retreat, only to drop the crutches and rip off the brace — revealing that he had been faking the injury all along.

Rollins charged the ring, leveled Punk with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and handed it to the referee to officially cash in. One well-placed stomp later, Rollins pinned Punk to reclaim the title.

This marks Rollins’ second reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Punk’s latest run lasted only minutes, while GUNTHER’s reign ended at 55 days.

THE RUSE OF THE CENTURY! 😲 Seth Rollins just cashed in on CM Punk and just became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/p7LED0AvPn — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025



The announced attendance for WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night One) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NY was 53,161.

Actor and comedian Druski narrated the cold open for WWE SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium. You can check out that video below:

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins hosted a live edition of “The Nikki & Brie Show” from WWE SummerSlam 2025, as you can see below:

The celebrities were out in full force at MetLife Stadium for WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night One).

Grammy-winning artist Cardi B served as the official host and kicked off the night’s festivities. She was joined at ringside by comedian Druski.

Singer Breland opened the show by performing “America the Beautiful.” Hip-hop legend Fat Joe was also in attendance.

Stephanie McMahon made an appearance from the stands as well.

Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana were also in attendance.

And finally, celebrity chef Tineke Younger was shown in the crowd too, adding to the high-profile atmosphere of the event.

Psycho clown and Mr Iguana just got a huge pop #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/BMeWAtUHWe — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 2, 2025