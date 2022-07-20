WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has issued an apology to some fans who visited his Black & Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, Iowa.

Rollins took to the official Black & Brave Instagram account this week and recalled how a few young fans visited the school while he was working out with his wife, Becky Lynch. Rollins said he was in the middle of a long workout, so he was “very harsh and abrupt” with his response.

Rollins apologized and invited the fans to come back so that he can apologize in person.

You can read Rollins’ full statement below:

Hello fine folks! I love interacting with my fans. You guys are the best. Your continued support of me and the @blackandbravewrestling enterprise is what keeps our collective heart beating strong. Today a couple of young cats saw my wife and me training in the back of the brick and mortar and stopped by to say hello. Unfortunately, I was right in the middle of a loooooong workout. I was very harsh and abrupt in my candor. For that, I apologize. There’s no excuse for that. If either you folks who I was short with today are reading this, please come back another time. I’d love to apologize in person. That open invite is all inclusive too! Feel free to pop by the school. If I happen to be here, please just be conscious of what’s going on around you! Don’t be deterred if I’m teaching a class or deep in the sweat game. It may take a few extra minutes, but I promise I’m down to take a pic or have a quick chat. In closing, thank you again to all of you who’ve had our backs over the years! Here’s to many more! Our door is always open (during business hours) so come on by! – @wwerollins

