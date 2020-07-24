Seth Rollins Issues Statement on the Current State of Pro Wrestling

Seth Rollins took to Twitter tonight and declared that the COVID-19 era of pro wrestling is also The Golden Age.
Rollins said he doesn’t know if there’s ever been this much incredible pro wrestling going on at one time, from coast to coast.
“From coast to coast and sea to sea, I don’t know if there’s ever been this much incredible wrestling going on at one time. Taking nothing away from past generations— they inspired & paved the way— but we’re damn sure keeping up…and then some. #ironsharpensiron #thegoldenage,” Rollins wrote.
Rollins’ comments are interesting as WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling are about the only companies running regular shows right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Messiah of Monday Night RAW is currently feuding with Rey Mysterio, along with Aleister Black and Kevin Owens. He defeated Rey in the first-ever “Eye For An Eye” match during WWE’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view this past Sunday, and then defeated Black on Monday’s post-Extreme Rules RAW.
You can see Rollins’ full tweet below:
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 23, 2020
