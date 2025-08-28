Seth Rollins is a “Visionary” and a “Revolutionary” when it comes to WWE.

He’s also making waves in the world of NFL.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been announced as a guest host for this season of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football morning talk show.

From Deadline.com:

WWE superstar Seth Rollins is joining NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and its syndicated sibling, GMFB: Overtime, as a guest host this season. Rollins has been a recurring guest on the morning show over the years and hosted during the 2024 season. The wrestler is set to make appearances alongside co-hosts Jamie Erdahl, Kyle Brandt, Manti Te’o, and Sherree Burruss, who returns to cover the latest news and contribute to special segments.

Good Morning Football airs weekdays at 8am EST. on NFL Network. Episodes re-air at 10am EST. Good Morning Football: Overtime streams weekdays at 10am EST. on The Roku Channel and in syndication across the country.