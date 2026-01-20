Two of WWE’s biggest names remain on the sidelines, and while their returns are still uncertain, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens may already be thinking about what comes next.

Rollins and Owens are both currently out of action with no official timetable for their respective returns. Rollins suffered a shoulder rotator cuff injury at WWE Crown Jewel after taking a coast-to-coast headbutt, while Owens has been sidelined since just before WrestleMania 41 due to a neck injury.

While speaking on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast, Rollins reflected on his 2022 partnership with Owens and revealed that the two have stayed in touch during their time away from the ring.

When Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch suggested that he and Owens should team up again, Rollins shared Owens’ mindset.

“Kevin wants to do it all the time,” Rollins said.

Lynch chimed in with her own perspective, adding, “He also just wants to work with his friends. I would love to be in a group with you two.”

Rollins then elaborated on recent conversations he’s had with Owens and what his longtime friend envisions for the future.

“He’s just like, ‘When I come back and you come back, let’s just be in a tag team and have fun,'” he said. “That’s what he wants to do all the time. I’m like, ‘That doesn’t sound too bad.’”

It’s a simple idea.

And one Rollins clearly isn’t opposed to.

As of now, Rollins has publicly stated that he’s hopeful to return around WrestleMania 42. Owens’ status, however, remains unclear, with no indication yet on when he could be cleared to return to WWE programming.

For now, fans can relive the infamous “Ruse of the Century,” as season two of WWE Unreal has dropped on Netflix, with the Seth Rollins situation being one of the key focal points of the show.

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Absence Being Longer Than Originally Expected