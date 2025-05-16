– Today, May 16, 2025, marks the three-year anniversary of the day that then-WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) and Naomi walked out on WWE. Three days later WWE confirmed their indefinite suspensions from the company.

– Seth Rollins has a role, as himself, in the new Netflix series, “Bet.” The show debuted this week, and features the WWE veteran in a fight scene.

– Speaking of WWE legends doing Hollywood work, the former pro wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista’s strong supporting role in the film “The Last Showgirl” can be seen on Hulu starting next week on May 23.

– WWE LFG returns as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E this coming Sunday, May 18, 2025. The show will feature the WWE LFG Finale, with Tyra Mae Steele (Tamyra Mensah Stock) of Team Undertaker vs. Zena Sterling of Team Bubba Ray Dudley.