Seth Rollins made a shocking return on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, and he left Paul Heyman laid out in the center of the ring.

The March 2, 2026 edition of Raw from Gainbridge Fieldhouse kicked off in chaotic fashion, as Paul Heyman hit the ring alongside Logan Paul and Austin Theory to address Rollins.

Heyman wasted no time unloading.

He claimed Rollins “stole the credit” for co-founding The Vision and The Shield, insisting he didn’t deserve the recognition. Heyman also accused Rollins of stealing the WrestleMania main event spotlight from Logan Paul, vowing that the next time Rollins steps into a WWE ring, “they’ll stomp his ass out.”

“And that’s not a prediction or spoiler,” Heyman declared. “It’s a personal guarantee from the three members of The Vision.”

Theory chimed in, saying he and Rollins go way back but that Rollins’ story “isn’t going forward.” Logan Paul followed by calling Rollins a “scumbag,” complaining that after he eliminated three people inside the Elimination Chamber, Rollins cost him his WrestleMania opportunity.

Paul then demanded Rollins come to the ring — or they would hold the show hostage.

That brought out Adam Pearce, who accused the trio of attacking Jey Uso last week. Heyman denied involvement but ominously warned they couldn’t be responsible for what they might do to Rollins. Pearce responded by revealing Rollins wasn’t medically cleared and told them to let him handle the situation.

Moments later, things spiraled.

A masked man appeared at ringside and was chased off by security. Then another. And another. Logan Paul and Austin Theory each pursued the intruders, leaving Heyman alone in the ring as a fourth masked figure confronted him.

Heyman began pleading.

That’s when a fifth masked man appeared behind him, and removed the mask.

It was Seth Rollins.

The crowd erupted as Rollins blasted Heyman with a steel chair before planting him with a vicious Curb Stomp in the middle of the ring. Rollins stood tall over Heyman’s lifeless body, soaking in the moment, before escaping through the crowd.

Medical personnel rushed to the ring as Raw headed to commercial. When the broadcast returned, Heyman was being loaded into an ambulance while Theory and Logan Paul frantically demanded that officials “do something” to help him. Paul was told to get the car and quickly exited.

But the madness wasn’t over.

As a vehicle pulled up near the ambulance, Theory moved toward it — only for Jimmy Uso to step out and ambush him. Uso laid Theory out before walking toward the ambulance, where LA Knight was revealed to be behind the wheel. Knight assured everyone Heyman would “get the help he needs” before speeding off with Heyman still inside.

