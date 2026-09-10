“The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE is back.

Seth Rollins has returned to in-ring action following an extended absence from WWE programming.

Rollins competed at WWE’s live event in Quito, Ecuador, as part of the company’s ongoing tour of Latin America. The former World Champion teamed with Solo Sikoa and LA Knight against The Usos and Jacob Fatu in a six-man tag team match.

Rollins had previously been advertised for the event, which marked his first match since facing Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two. He subsequently went on hiatus and has not appeared on WWE television since the event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE House Show Results From Quito, Ecuador 9/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.