Seth Rollins has technically main evented WrestleMania on three separate occasions.

Just don’t expect him to count any of them.

During a recent appearance alongside his wife, Becky Lynch, on The Kittle Things with NFL star George Kittle, Rollins explained why he doesn’t consider himself a true WrestleMania main eventer despite his involvement in several high-profile matches that closed out nights of WWE’s biggest annual event.

Rollins famously cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the WrestleMania 31 main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, turning the championship showdown into a triple threat match and walking away with the title in what became known as “the heist of the century.”

He also teamed with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns in the Night One main event of WrestleMania 40 before defeating Reigns and CM Punk in another Night One headliner at WrestleMania 41.

However, Rollins doesn’t believe those appearances qualify him as a legitimate WrestleMania main eventer.

“Most people consider it the main event, like part of the main event. If you look at it on the lineup, it would be because it’s technically the triple threat match because I changed the match to a triple threat. But I was not on the marquee. I wasn’t advertised as the main event. So, at this point, there’s many, many arguments to be had. I feel like I have never been in a main event of WrestleMania.”

Rollins went on to explain that his personal definition of a WrestleMania main event involves being advertised as one of the featured attractions closing out the entire event, rather than simply headlining the first night of a two-night spectacle.

“I’ve had Night One main events, and I helped in the Night Two main event at WrestleMania 40 with Cody and Roman. And I had the cash-in, but I’ve never been the person on the marquee to finish the show, Night Two.”

Despite his accomplishments, Rollins still hopes to eventually check that particular achievement off his career bucket list.

“Maybe. I got a few years left. We’ll see if I can get there. But everybody has a different perspective on that, especially now that it’s gone to two nights. (Becky’s) like, ‘Oh yeah, you’ve main-evented. WrestleMania 40, because the poster material is me, Cody, Roman, and Rock.’ So, I’m there. You know what I mean? I was World Heavyweight Champion.”

Lynch, meanwhile, made it clear that she doesn’t share her husband’s interpretation of what constitutes a WrestleMania main event.

“It 100 percent counts. Of course, it counts.”

Rollins has not competed in a televised WWE match since losing to Roman Reigns in a World Heavyweight Championship bout at SummerSlam 2026.

He has, however, returned to the ring during WWE’s recent tour of South America, teaming with LA Knight and Solo Sikoa for victories over The Bloodline at live events in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina and Chile.

Also during his appearance on The Kittle Things podcast, Seth Rollins took an interesting shot at LA Knight.