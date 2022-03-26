WWE superstar Seth Rollins took to Twitter today and shared a private text conversation he had with Vince McMahon, where the Chairman told the former grand-slam champion that they will have a meeting on Monday regarding WrestleMania 38.

Rollins told the WWE Universe after last week’s Raw that he would not allow the show to continue on until he gets something to do at the Showcase of the Immortals, which will most likely be him having a singles-matchup against new signee, Cody Rhodes. Rollins did attempt to interject himself in the AJ Styles/Edge and Kevin Owens/Steve Austin angle, but was unsuccessful.

It should be noted that this text conversation is apart of the Rollins storyline. See the tweet below.