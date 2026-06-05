What separates wrestling’s biggest stars from everyone else? According to Seth Rollins, it goes far beyond athletic ability or popularity.

During a recent appearance on Prince Street Pizza’s Pizza Talks, the former world champion was asked what it takes to reach the highest level in professional wrestling.

“I think one of the things that’s really underrated in top talent… there’s an intelligence that exists.”

Rollins said many of wrestling’s greatest performers shared an ability to understand people and connect with audiences. He pointed to names such as Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Triple H, and Roman Reigns as examples.

“There’s a know-how with a way to get people to do what you want them to do.”

Rollins clarified that he was not referring to manipulation in a negative sense. Instead, he described it as understanding what fans want and using that knowledge to tell effective stories.

“I understand what you want and what you don’t want and how to make those things work in conjunction with each other in the context of a story.”

According to Rollins, that ability is one of the biggest differences between successful wrestlers and truly elite performers.

“I think that’s the big thing that really separates that upper level from the elite elite.”

Rollins has spent more than a decade at the top of WWE, and his comments offer insight into what he believes is required to join wrestling’s most exclusive group of stars.