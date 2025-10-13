There is a new number one contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

And he’s “The Best in the World.”

During the post-WWE Crown Jewel: Perth episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on Monday morning, October 13, 2025, the main event featured a triple-threat match to determine the number one contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Seth Rollins.

When all was said-and-done, it was CM Punk who emerged victorious in the triple-threat contender clash, defeating ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and LA Knight to earn the next shot at the reigning top dog on the red brand.

A date and event for the Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship has not yet been announced.

For those who missed it, featured below is a complete recap of the CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso number one contender main event from the 10/13 episode of WWE Raw.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Match

CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso It’s main event time! Live inside the RAC Arena, the ring entrances for the three men involved in the main event of the evening begin. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, LA Knight and CM Punk make their respective ring walks. When Punk, who comes out last, settles in the ring, fans continue loudly singing his tune after the music dies down. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running in this high stakes number one contender clash to determine the next challenger for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Punk gestures to Uso, doing the YEET! wave to taunt him after fans keep singing and chanting for him. Finally, the three begin to get after it. Knight sends Punk away before going after Uso, but Punk goes after the Megastar, until Jey sends him out of the ring with a kick. Chant for Punk turns into a YEET, but Knight interrupts to get the drop on Punk, only to take a bump into the announce table by Uso. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Uso and Knight are going at it in the ring until Punk gets the drop on them with a cross body. Jey takes control again, sending Punk into the corner before landing a hip attack on Knight. Punk then quickly responds with a kick out of the corner. A neck-breaker on Uso followed by a running knee on both opponents keeps him in the offensive driver’s seat as the crowd momentum builds in the background. Punk is now firmly in control as he looks to put Knight to sleep. Knight breaks away but gets taken to the mat regardless, as Punk goes up top for an elbow drop shades of the Macho Man. He looks for GTS but Knight breaks free once again for an inverted DDT. He then hits a DDT on Uso, and goes up top. LA Knight looks for an elbow drop of his own landing on both Uso and Punk for a nearfall as we go to another commercial. When we return, we see Jey and Punk go at it before Knight takes them both out with a double clothesline. From there, he proceeds to stomp away at Jey in the corner before landing a hip attack, but Punk goes after Knight. The two go at it in the corner before Knight lands a superplex on Punk. Jey sees an opening and lands a splash on Knight for a two count. Now we see Uso get sent out of the ring as Knight looks to take out CM Punk after a BFT. Cover by Knight, but he gets pulled out of the ring by Jey who goes up top for a splash onto the knees of Punk. CM gets to his feet, hoisting Jey onto his shoulders for a GTS. Punk gets the win and is now No. 1 Contender. Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk

