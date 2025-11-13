Seth Rollins has been watching the final moments on the year-long “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour for his longtime friend and peer John Cena while on the sidelines with an injury.

During an appearance on Good Morning Football on the NFL Network on Thursday, “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE offered some kind words and high praise for “The Greatest of All-Time” and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion.

“John Cena is on his retirement run right now,” Rollins told his fellow football show co-hosts. “Recently just won the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career this past Monday on Raw, beating ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio.”

Rollins continued, “He’s a Grand Slam Champion. He’s got two appearances left in his WWE career, Madison Square Garden coming up, and then Washington D.C., for Saturday Night’s Main Event in his final match.”

From there, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion offered high praise for Cena as a friend and a pro wrestling legend.

“John is a great friend,” he added. “He is one of the greatest to ever do it. You can stack him against The Rock, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, any of the Mount Rushmore’s, John Cena is on them.”

The WWE veteran concluded, “He’s a great human being. He’s been a mentor to me. John, hats off to you. A great career, a better friend, better performer. You’re the best, dude. I love you.”

