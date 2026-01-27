Seth Rollins has an eye for talent.

As the founder of the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has seen talents go from day one hopefuls to sure-fire future prospects.

During an appearance on ESPN First Take on Monday, “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE named some newcomers to the main roster from NXT that he feels fits this description.

While talking about the influx of new faces on the scene on Raw and SmackDown, the former leader of The Vision named Bron Breakker as the one who stands out the most, while also offering high-praise for such talents as Je’Von Evans, Carmelo Hayes, Logan Paul and Austin Theory.

“WWE is full of extremely incredible young talent right now,” Rollins said. “You look at NXT, which is our developmental brand, and there’s tons of guys who have come through there, myself included, who are ready to take the next step. Bron Breakker’s the first one that jumps off the page. He is one of the Steiner Brothers’ kids, so he’s got that Steiner DNA in him. You look at Logan Paul. You look at a guy like Austin Theory.”

Rollins continued, “There’s a cat on Raw named Je’Von Evans, the bouncy kid. I love him, I love what he’s doing. Carmelo Hayes is the United States Champion over on SmackDown, he is incredible. So there is a ton of young talent. And the cool thing about the Royal Rumble is: it’s meant to make stars. That’s what it’s there for. And so anything can happen when you get 30 guys in there going at it at the same time for a shot at the main event of WrestleMania.”

WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh takes place this Saturday, January 31, live from Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.