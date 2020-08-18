Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy, Dominik Mysterio Taking His Kendo Stick Shots, More

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Jason Duaine Hahn of People Magazine to promote his Street Fight with Dominik Mysterio at next Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Rollins and Dominik trended on social media last week after Rollins and Murphy delivered a kendo stick beating to the rookie, right after they signed their SummerSlam contract and Dominik signed his WWE Superstar contract. Photos of Dominik’s bruised body went viral on Twitter. Rollins said the angle offers even more for fans to be interested in their Street Fight. He also praised Dominik for how he took the kendo stick shots.

“We use the old saying, ‘it’s not ballet’, and it’s not, it’s physical. He took his licks like a champ, man,” Rollins said. “He bruised up pretty good, got some good pictures out of it. And I’m sure that stoked a fire in him, and at SummerSlam, we’ll be able to bring him to my level and we’ll be able to have a good fight.”

John Cena recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and named two WWE Superstars who he believes are stepping up during the COVID-19 era of WWE – Rollins and Bray Wyatt. Rollins was asked about that praise and said it meant a lot coming from him.

“John is someone that I respect a lot as a performer, but also as a human being, so for my name to be at the forefront of his mind when asked about that, as someone who is worthwhile, it means a lot coming from him,” Rollins said. “I just have a lot of respect for him, for what he’s done for the industry, but also, he’s a great dude. To be thought highly of by him is cool, I do appreciate that a lot.”

Rollins is currently expecting his first child with fiancee Becky Lynch, who has been away since announcing her pregnancy and relinquishing the RAW Women’s Title in May. She is due to give birth in December. Rollins said The Man is still adjusting to all of her newfound free time. He also indicated that she’s had some Hollywood projects that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s her first pregnancy, so she’s just figuring it all out,” Rollins said. “For her, in our industry, most women, when they get pregnant, they can continue to do their job. They can work up until eight, nine months. So they have a routine throughout the day that they do. With this, it was just like, she’s going 100 miles an hour, had the busiest year of her life, and then ‘Bam!’ shut down. Done. You can’t do your work anymore. And ‘Bam!’ Hollywood is shut down. No meetings because of the pandemic, because of COVID. So that’s all out the window, too.”

Rollins continued and added that Lynch is happy and healthy. He talked about how she always wants to be productive, but is having a hard time doing that while on maternity leave. He also teased that she will have some projects to reveal in the future.

“So now you’re trying to figure out what to do with your time, and she’s just not a lazy person,” Rollins continued. “She’s the hardest working person I’ve ever met, so she wants to always be productive. That’s what gives her purpose on a day-to-day basis. So it’s been crazy for her, but she found some cool things that hopefully she’ll be able to share in the future.”

Rollins is currently feuding with the son of a WWE Legend, Rey Mysterio, but would he let his own child step into the squared circle? Rollins was asked about their child possibly wrestling for WWE some day.

“Oh gosh, if they want to do that, that’s their business. I’ll support them in whatever endeavor they choose,” Rollins said. “At the end of the day, if they’re happy, I’m happy. [The industry] has been so enriching in my life and has given me people that are my best friends, and it’s given me my wife. The value that it has added to my life has been something that I can’t even quantify. I couldn’t put it into words for you.”

