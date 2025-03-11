Becky Lynch is gone at the moment, but not forever.

“The Man” is gearing up for a return to WWE, according to her husband.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins spoke with WFAN for an interview this week, during which he was asked about the WWE status of his better-half.

“She took a few months off, she did some television and film projects,” Rollins began. “She’s gearing up to get ready to come back.”

Rollins continued, “Don’t know when that is going to happen just yet, but she is active. She is not retired. She has not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)