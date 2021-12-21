Seth Rollins spoke to Z100’s Josh Martinez about a wide range of topics including the current version of his on-screen character.

This is where Rollins described it as a narcissistic Joker that is going through a midlife crisis.

“God, it’s as if — it’s as if this crazy — if The Joker were a narcissist going through a midlife crisis. I guess that’s the best way to really put it [description of his character]. I don’t really know any other way to do it. But yeah, it’s a lot. It’s a lot happening but the cool thing about the character is it can kind of go any which way. There’s a lot of unpredictability with it and I think that’s fun, you know? You can have matches like a Hell In A Cell match with Edge, but you can also have television segments where I just laugh with my best friend Bayley for five minutes. So, you know, I just think that there’s not a lot of characters on our television program that can do all these different things and so, that’s kind of just my approach to where I’m at right now.”

Rollins will be part of the Fatal 4-Way bout at the Day 1 PPV event alongside Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and WWE Champion Big E.

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcript