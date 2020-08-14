Seth Rollins On His Match With Brock Lesnar At Last Year’s WWE SummerSlam: “A Real Hell Of A Fight That I Thought Was Awesome”

WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke to BT Sport to hype the upcoming SummerSlam pay per view, and discuss his successes at the event from years past. The Monday Night Messiah adds that last year’s Universal title showdown against Brock Lesnar may be his favorite as he finally got the match out of Lesnar he was hoping to have once their feud began.
Oh, man. I’ve had some real bangers there. To be honest with you, any time you beat John Cena with the help of John Stewart, that’s pretty sick. I think that myself and Ambrose, Jon Moxley, had maybe one of the greatest lumberjack matches in the history of lumberjack matches at Summerslam the year prior. But, I finally got the match I wanted out to have out of Brock Lesnar last year at Summerslam. That’s the one I’ve been jonesing for since I got put in the situation to work with Brock. My back was up against the wall. I went into Toronto and started to get some strong backlash from our hardcore audience and ended up turning them during the course of the match, and beat Brock in a real hell of a fight, just a real hell of a fight that I thought was awesome. That one was tough so I might have to go with that one, to be honest with you.
Check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)
– Beating Cena with the help of Jon Stewart
– An all-time great Lumberjack match
– Facing Brock
"I finally got the match I wanted to have out of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam"
He turned the Toronto crowd around that night 👏@WWERollins picked his favourite #SummerSlam match… pic.twitter.com/E605cEX10q
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 12, 2020
