Seth Rollins recently appeared on the FOX Sports “Out of Character” podcast with Ryan Satin and talked about what it was like working for former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“With Vince, it was like kind of a double-edged sword,” Rollins said. “On one hand you knew exactly who to go to all the time. Every answer needed to go through Vince. That was security in that. If you needed something and you needed an answer, pronto. He was right there. You knew exactly that if you got yes from him, nothing else beneath that mattered. So that was really cool.”

Rollins continued and commented on Vince’s vision and how he was very flippant.

“You could understand his vision, once you worked with him for a long enough time. You started to understand that. On the other side of that, he was very flippant. He was very all over the place. That was to his credit, part of his genius, but it was also like very stressful to deal with as a talent,” he said.

Rollins has been in a feud with Riddle, which saw Rollins pick up a win at WWE Clash at The Castle last Saturday. Riddle is looking to secure a rematch, but Rollins denied the request on this week’s RAW and said he’s moving on to bigger things.

