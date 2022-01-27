WWE superstar and former grand-slam champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with the New York Post to hype up this Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where the Architect will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that John Cena drew money and Paul Heyman stole money:

“I’d much rather Cena write my promo than Paul Heyman. One of those guys drew major money and the other stole money.”

Whether he would ever consider a run in Hollywood like Cena or The Rock:

“If it happens, it happens. I don’t have a ton of aspirations as far as Hollywood is concerned and being in commercials or movies. If it comes it comes. I’m not going to force that sort of thing. I always love to see people like John Cena, Batista, The Rock and my wife Becky Lynch do things outside of WWE, but I’m very content in doing what I’m doing.”