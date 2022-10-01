WWE superstar and former Grand Slam champion Seth Rollins recently joined Ariel Helwani on BT Sport for an in-depth conversation about a number of hot-button wrestling topics, including what the Visionary thinks of his old Shield partner Jon Moxley and the work he is doing in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he doesn’t talk to Moxley as much these day but will periodically check in on him and Renee:

“I don’t talk to him as much obviously. We have opposite schedules and different stuff, but our baby girls are close to the same age. And he’s not much of a texter like he’s an in-person cat. He’s not much of a texter or a phone guy, he’s an in-person dude. So if there’s ever a chance, when we were in Cincinnati last time I was there I popped in the house to say ‘hi’ and all that, checked in on him. I do that periodically just to see how he’s doing and stuff. But I’m close with Renee (Paquette), so we are always exchanging baby pictures and what is new with the kids.”

Says Moxley is at the top of his game in AEW:

“But yeah, never any animosity. He’s great, he’s at the top of his game doing his thing over in AEW. So nothing but the best. I’ve never, between the three of us (Reigns, Rollins, Moxley) and I can’t speak for any of them, but they were closer than I was with either of those guys as friends off camera. So I assume that they are still chill. I’ve never heard anything to the contrary, but yeah I’ve always had a great relationship with those guys.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)