Seth Rollins On Past Issues With Eddie Kingston

During his interview with Gorilla Position, Seth Rollins praised Eddie Kingston for his ability to cut promos but mentioned that he was often his own worst enemy in the past with his behavior. Here’s what he had to say:

One name that I’ll throw out that I’m really happy for is a dude, Eddie Kingston, that I’ve known since I was 18 years old, maybe even younger than that, when I was setting up rings on the shows that he was working on. Eddie’s such a talented guy. Often been his own worst enemy in getting ahead in the industry, but finally, hopefully, has matured to the point where he’s gonna be able to make the most out of his natural talent for talking. He’s got that gift of gab and I really hope he makes the most of it.

Credit: Gorilla Position. H/T 411Mania.