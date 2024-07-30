Seth “Freakin'” Rollins knows how to put a wild outfit together.

“The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE puts this skill on display every Monday night.

This week was no different.

Following the WWE SummerSlam 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw in St. Paul, MN. on July 29, the special guest referee of the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre grudge match commented on his unique referee attire.

“This is just the appetizer, baby,” Rollins wrote on X. “You gotta tune into SummerSlam on Saturday for the main course…we’re gonna be eatin’ goooood!”

Make sure to join us here on Saturday for live WWE SummerSlam 2024 results coverage from Cleveland, OH.