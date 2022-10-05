WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with BT Sport where the former Grand Slam champion discussed a number of different industry related topics, including how his relationship is with Roman Reigns, how he always knew the Shield would take over pro-wrestling, and how strong Reigns has looked over the last two years. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the goal for the Shield was for the three stars to take over the wrestling industry:

“When we started The Shield, the goal was always to be the three of us at the top of the industry. That was always the goal, and it was never like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna help you, and you’re gonna help me, and we’re going to help him.’ We were all out, we were all using each other, not like helping each other, and I don’t mean that in a negative way, but we all knew what we brought to the table. We all knew our ultimate goal was to be the top top. The literal best. No one can touch us, but there was never any like any falling out, never any like jealousy, never any you don’t deserve this, I deserve this type of thing. It was — it’s never been like that.”

How he’s always had a good relationship with Reigns, and compliments him as a performer:

“He is immensely talented at what he does, and he is incredible as champion, has been, and in his role like, especially obviously the last two years have been super special for him as a performer. And so I take nothing away from him, but I just can’t do it in my heart to tell myself that someone’s better than me or can do this better than I can. So at the end of the day, again, it’s not my sandbox , and these aren’t my decisions to make. But yeah, it’s always been easy smooth sailing between him and I.”

