WWE superstar Seth Rollins was the latest guest on the Pat McAfee show to discuss his wrestling Mount Rushmore, which also included the Architect’s picks as the biggest money draws in the history of WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Who he believes the biggest money draws were in professional wrestling:

“Are we talking wrestling or are we talking drawing money because those are different things. Well, in our business, which is the entertainment business, money-drawing is the biggest thing. So, if we’re talking there, you got to start with [Hulk] Hogan, [John] you got to put Cena in there, Rock, and [Stone Cold Steve] Austin. Top four.”

On his in-ring Mount Rushmore:

“In-ring, all time? Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, Bret The Hitman Hart. This is a controversial one, and he may not — Did you say Mongo? Did somebody drop a Mongo? I will not discriminate against Steve Mongo McMichael. A legend. An absolute legend, an absolute legend. Not gonna make this Mount Rushmore. But if you want to make a Mount Rushmore of former NFL stars that crossed over into professional wrestling, Mongo number one. Mongo number one, alright. Number four, controversial pick because he’s still active, Bryan Danielson, I actually think, in-ring, is one of the greatest of all time. And I think when all’s said and done, he’ll be up there with the guys.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)