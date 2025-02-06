If you ask Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Hulk Hogan got what he deserved during his appearance on the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode.

During an appearance on the Good Morning Football program for an interview, “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE spoke about “The Hulkster” getting overwhelmingly booed by the crowd in attendance at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere episode back on January 6.

“I am all for people getting what they deserve,” Rollins said. “That’s how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting booed. If you see getting booed by the masses, there’s a reason for it.”

Rollins continued, “I don’t know if Hulk fully understands the scope [laughs], but people get what they deserve, so I’m happy to see it. I love to see it, and look, I said this before about The Hulkster, he’s the guy that got me into this industry as far as love for professional wrestling, so I’ll never take that away from him. What he’s done for our business, I’ll never take that away from. But I do think there’s some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn’t yet. Maybe when he finally figures that out, might be able to move forward with our fans. So we’ll see.”