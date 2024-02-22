Seth Rollins is hopeful that Randy Orton wins the WWE Elimination Chamber matchup.

The world champion hinted at this during a recent interview with Nathan, Nat, and Shaun, where he chose the Viper as his top pick for his WrestleMania 40 opponent.

I want to face Randy. I owe him one. We had a WrestleMania match many moons ago. WrestleMania 31. Nine years later, we’re both in different places in our careers. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton on the marquee sounds beautiful.

The match Rollins is referring to is when Orton hit what many call the best RKO ever to secure a victory over him at WrestleMania 31.

Rollins was initially slated to face CM Punk at the Showcase of the Immortals, but the Second City Saint suffered an injury in the Royal Rumble matchup and is now out of action. There are also talks of Rollins teaming with Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock on night one of Mania.

