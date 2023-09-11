Seth Rollins love/hate relationship for football undergoes another year.

The world heavyweight champion traditionally posts on social media after the Chicago Bears play, writing that he loves the sport when they win and hates it when they lose. As week one of the NFL officially kicked off this weekend so did Da Bears, who took on their longtime rivals the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately for the Bears, the Packers defeated them 38-20 and they will begin the year 0-1.

I hate football — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 10, 2023

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on whether Rollins will ever love football again. There’s always next week champ.