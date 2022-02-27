WWE superstar and former grand-slam champion Seth Rollins is on the brink of an impressive milestone for his career.

If the King of Drip competes at WrestleMania 38 he will have wrestled 100 pay-per-view matches during his time with the company dating back to his debut in 2012. This does not factor in pre-show bouts like Money In The Bank 2013, but appearances on the main card.

Rollins currently stands at 99 PPV matches, tying him with current AEW superstar Christian Cage, and only a few bouts behind the great Jeff Hardy, who has 102. Rollins’ longtime rival and WWE legend Randy Orton leads the way with 179 PPV matches and counting.

As of this writing Rollins has NOT been factored into the WrestleMania 38 card, but WWE has over a month to solidify plans for him. Stay tuned.

