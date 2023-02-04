Seth Rollins is not a fan of Logan Paul.

The Visionary spoke about Paul during a recent rant on his personal Instagram, where he acknowledges his freak athletic ability, but says that he is not truly respected backstage, nor does he truly care about the wrestling industry. He later builds towards a potential matchup with Paul by discussing their encounter in the Royal Rumble.

Highlights from Rollins’ post can be found below.

Says he greatly dislikes Logan Paul:

Alright, look. I was going to avoid this topic but since I’ve seen a few of you guys asking so far about Logan Paul, I don’t know. I don’t know about Logan Paul. All I know is that I don’t really like Logan Paul. I’ll just say it. A lot of us don’t really like Logan Paul. We don’t. I don’t like Logan Paul, I don’t really need him in my locker room, in my space. Great, the guy is ultra talented as far as athletic ability is concerned. He snuck up on me at the Rumble and dumped me, fine. Whatever. I took my eyes off the ball, that one’s on me, but don’t go bragging about it like you did something otherworldly. It’s probably the coolest thing Logan’s ever gonna do in his life. I just advise him to stay in his lane. He’s had what, three or four matches? Again, athletic freak, no doubt about it.

Says Paul doesn’t have an actual interest in wrestling and just wants to be famous:

But, at the end of the day, he’s just not a wrestler. He doesn’t want to be a wrestler. He just wants to be famous, he doesn’t care about the industry. He’s not a wrestler. It’s best for him to just stay in his lane, whatever his lane is, I don’t know, buying counterfeit Pokémon cards. If that’s your lane, stay in that lane. Don’t come knocking on my door cause I’ll knock you out. You don’t have your brother for backup because he’s about to get cooked by this dude coming up in a couple weeks. He’s not gonna be around. At some point, we’re gonna have to come face to face and i just really don’t think he wants none as they say I guess. That’s all I’m gonna say about LP, as they call him. Come in, do your thing, get your little claps and that. Have everybody hold your hand, great. But don’t be bragging about throwing me out of the Rumble. That’s just kinda… calling me a clown, look at this guy. That’s all.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)